Malaysian man laments why women don’t occupy women-only coaches

As many of us know, KTM Komuter, MRT Kajang Line, and MRT Putrajaya Line have implemented women-only coaches, with designated portions of the second and third coaches reserved for women on the Kajang and Putrajaya Lines’ 35 train sets.

However, a frustrated man recently voiced his concerns about women choosing to sit in shared coaches during peak hours, despite the availability of women-only coaches.

Taking to his X account yesterday (Jan 8), user @ArosliWealth shared his observations, highlighting how some women occupied the crowded shared coach while the women-only coach remained relatively empty.

“Women, for the life of me, during peak hours, could you please sit in the women’s coach first, especially when it’s obviously vacant?” he tweeted.

“Why would you squeeze into the shared coach when the women’s coach looks so comfortable? And us guys aren’t exactly fresh after work. Go, go,” he added humorously.

In a follow-up comment, he mentioned noticing “four obviously empty seats” in the women’s coach while a lone woman sat in the packed shared coach.

The post gained significant attention, sparking debates among Malaysian netizens.

Some female users agreed with him, questioning why some women prefer the crowded shared coaches over the designated women-only coaches.

“Ladies, he’s right. It’s really puzzling why the women’s coach isn’t fully utilized, especially during peak hours. Why choose to squeeze into the shared coach with men when the women’s coach is available? Imagine the discomfort—and the risks. If harassment happens in such situations, isn’t it partly avoidable? So please, make use of the facilities Rapid has thoughtfully provided. It’s there for your comfort and safety,” commented @pipimerah__.

However, many others pointed out that women-only coaches are often just as crowded.

“If you ride the train daily like me, you’ll know the women’s coach fills up first. I don’t know how you missed that unless you haven’t ridden the train in a long time,” said @RandomHistoryG4.

“Have you ever seen the women’s coach and the platform near it during peak hours? It’s full, packed, and crammed! Everyone is squeezing in together,” added @Zaqqq88.

