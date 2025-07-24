Three super league teams must propose alternative venues for Ramadan matches

THREE Super League teams—Kelantan Darul Naim (KDN) FC, DPMM FC, and Imigresen FC—have been instructed to propose alternative venues for their home matches during Ramadan. The Malaysian Football League (MFL) has set a deadline of August 15 for submissions.

Acting MFL CEO Mohd Shazli Shaik Mohd explained that the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium (KDN FC) and Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium (DPMM FC) are unavailable during Ramadan. Meanwhile, Imigresen FC’s Batu Kawan State Stadium lacks night-match suitability.

“We have informed these three teams to name alternative venues so that we can schedule matches for the month of Ramadan,“ said Mohd Shazli after the MFL and Genius Sports partnership announcement at Wisma FAM.

He discouraged scheduling away matches for these teams, stressing the importance of maintaining home-and-away fixtures. “There is a possibility, but we do not encourage it because we need to maintain the home and away rules.” - Bernama