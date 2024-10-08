Malaysian saves RM12k to cheer on national heroes in Paris

A human resources executive saved up around RM12,000 over several years to fulfil his dream of flying to France to support Malaysian athletes competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Yap Ken Vun, 36, departed for Paris on July 31 on a solo trip.

According to Harian Metro, he said he had been planning to attend the Olympics for the past three years, when Japan hosted the global sporting event held every four years.

“But because of COVID-19, I couldn’t pursue that plan, so I continued to save up for the Paris Olympics this year,“ he was quoted as saying.

“I travelled solo from Malaysia, but I’m staying with a fellow Malaysian supporter, Chao Khai Yuen, in Paris.

“To make this trip possible, I created a special savings account just for the Olympics. I put all my extra money into that account,“ he said.

He described his experience in Paris during the Olympics as extraordinary and priceless, as he got to be with supporters from all over the world who had gathered in Paris.

He added that it was especially meaningful to watch Malaysian athletes, such as the badminton duo Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, and singles player Lee Zii Jia, compete from the early rounds until they won bronze medals.

“I wanted to attend all the events involving our athletes to support them, but the high costs limited my movement here in Paris.

“So, I only managed to go to the badminton and athletics events to support our sprinter, Muhammad Azeem Fahmi, in the 100 metres,“ he said.

“Even though I haven’t seen our athletes win gold in person, I’m satisfied and proud to see them win two bronze medals. It makes the long journey worth it.”

He also expressed his surprise when his photos and videos wearing traditional Kadazan Dusun attire went viral on social media.

“My intention was to do something different and introduce Sabah’s traditional clothing to other countries. So, while supporting sports, I also promoted our culture by wearing traditional Malay attire as well,“ he said.

He said: “I’m definitely proud, especially when my face appeared on live television for the whole world to see. I’m touched and amazed, and it feels almost unreal to be here, watching the Olympics live at the event venues.”