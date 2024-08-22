A man recently captivated netizens with his dance moves to a popular Tamil song, despite not knowing a single word of its lyrics.

In a TikTok video posted by @mathewachari, the Malay man was filmed grooving to a well-loved Tamil track named ‘Yaakai Thiri’ (The body is a wick) composed by the Oscar-winning A.R. Rahman at a local mamak restaurant.

The video, which has quickly amassed nearly 191,000 views and 20,700 likes, showcases the man’s impressive dance moves perfectly in sync with the song’s rhythm, all while casually sipping his drink—a true testament to the relaxed, multicultural vibe of Malaysia.

The heartwarming clip has not only entertained viewers but also sparked an outpouring of positive reactions online.

In the comment section, people were charmed by the man’s effortless dance and cool demeanour.

“I too enjoy this song and film!” one user called sitihazreen commented, referring to the song which was the soundtrack of the 2004 Tamil film Aaytha Ezhuthu (Weapon Letter).

Another user called Ashanti wrote: “He must be a music lover.... when you’re a music lover, you can vibe to any music in any language.”

“Music is such a beautiful language,” spamsofkoya commented.

