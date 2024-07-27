Mini Zubir Khan fan sings Tamil song fluently, wows netizens

ZUBIR Khan’s hit song “Yennode Macha” is Malaysia’s latest social media phenomena.

Recently, a young boy in Melaka has captured the hearts of netizens with his remarkable performance of the viral song.

The six-year-old, whose video was shared by his mother on TikTok (@yayarsmn), stunned diners at Melaka Papayun Kitchen with his fluent and energetic rendition.

The video shows the young performer confidently singing the popular tune, flawlessly hitting every note and rhythm, while a musician provided the background score.

The boy had voluntarily asked to sing at a nearby spot, showcasing his enthusiasm and talent.

This adorable and impressive display has quickly become a social media sensation, adding to the song’s widespread popularity across

“The way he is holding the mic is similar to Zubir (song artist),” one netizen commented.

“My brother, Anne (big brother) salute you... keep spreading harmony,” another netizen commented.

“His Tamil is so good,” a third person noted.

To which the mother replied to say: “Even I didn’t expect it!”