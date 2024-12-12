A marathon participant with cerebral palsy recently inspired many with his resilience and determination in completing the race no matter what.

A short clip shared by Malaysian marathon runner Cheng Zhee Long on Facebook of the marathon held in Taiwan showed him finally reaching the finish line despite his struggles.

His optimism also stood out in that moment even with several runners overtaking him.

Although I am the slowest runner in the entire race – the faculty and students of Soochow University were very generous, cheering for me from start to finish.

“I hope to use my imperfect life to impact more people. As long as you don’t give up,

hope will be right in front of you,” Cheng said in the video.

Netizens encouraged and cheered on for Cheng, celebrating his success and touched by his perseverance in the marathon.

Cheng took part in the Soochow International Ultra Marathon, organised by Soochow University in Taiwan, completing the 75.3-kilometre running course, said to have lasted more than 24 hours.

The marathon reportedly went on for more than 24 hours starting last Sunday (Dec 1).

According to several reports, Cheng is said to be a regular participant in the Soochow International Ultra Marathon since 2012.

He became the first participant with cerebral palsy to complete the marathon when he first took part in 2012.