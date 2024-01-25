A M’sian man without legs stunned netizens after a recent interview of him showing how he drives his car with just his hands went viral.

In the interview posted on Galeri Kereta’s Facebook page, Aiman who hails from Melaka explained that he had driven all the way to a workshop in Shah Alam, Selangor, to attend a car group gathering.

The man who was born without legs from birth said that he did not allow his physical limitations to become a hindrance and has been driving for about six to seven years.

“I thought about how there are folks who are far worse than me but are able to succeed, then why can’t I succeed as well?

“I wanted to be independent. I did not want to trouble my father, sister or mother. So I thought - what could I do in order to be able to drive?”

Aiman then came up with his own car setup and had his car tested by JPJ who then gave his car the green light.

In the video, he demonstrated how he uses two custom-made metal rods with grips to operate the accelerator pedal and the brakes. And to steer and turn the signal lights and wipers, he uses his left hand.

Aiman also shared that he has a friend with a disability who also drives. The difference is his friend has no arms and uses his legs to drive.

The video which has since gotten 25K likes also garnered many comments from netizens who were impressed by Aiman’s determination and perseverance.

“He is determined and independent, even his friend with the disability who drives with his feet, I salute him. They turn their shortcomings into an advantage and not everyone can do what they do,” commented a netizen.