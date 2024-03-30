Man claims hospital mishandled procedure, suffers from excessive bleeding

A recent patient at a public hospital, has come forward on Facebook claiming he experienced “medical negligence” during his treatment.

In this post, he uploaded a graphic image of an adult diaper soaked with blood.

Zaslan alleges that hospital staff “roughly removed” his catheter, causing him “excruciating pain” and “severe bleeding from his urinary tract.”

He further claims that despite the visible blood loss, the staff dismissed his concerns, stating it was “normal.”

“Every time I urinate, I’m in so much pain,“ Zaslan exclaimed in his post.

According to comments on the post, Zaslan has filed a report with the Public Complaints Management System (SISPAA).

He additionally states that neither the hospital nor the staff involved have offered an apology for the incident.

According to NST, a brief statement from Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad stated, “The ministry will investigate this further to address any allegations of negligence, ensuring that such claims from the patient’s side are properly handled.”