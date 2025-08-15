Australian wastewater analysis shows record highs in ice, cocaine use

SYDNEY: Wastewater analysis has shown record highs in consumption of methylamphetamine, cocaine and heroin in Australia, according to a report released on Friday, reported German press agency (dpa).

The latest wastewater report by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) revealed that 22.2 tonnes of methylamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy) were consumed from August 2023 to August 2024.

This represented a 34 per cent increase from the previous year, driven by increases in consumption of methylamphetamine, also known as ice or meth, with 12.8 tonnes. That amount was a 21 per cent year-on-year increase and the highest level ever recorded by the programme, which started in 2016.

Cocaine and heroin use also saw record highs, with the former jumping up 69 per cent year-on-year to 6.8 tonnes, and heroin 14 per cent to 1.1 tonnes. MDMA use was up 49 per cent to 1.4 tonnes.

The estimated street value of the four drugs dropped from A$$12.4 billion (US$8.06 billion) in 2022-23 to A$$11.5 billion in 2023-24.

According to the ACIC, the increase in consumption of these illicit drugs in part is a reflection of their recovery following a slowdown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is the first time over the life of the Programme that 3 drugs have been consumed at record high levels simultaneously and illustrates the long term resilience of these markets and their ability to recover from significant decreases in consumption caused by the COVID pandemic movement restrictions and hard border closures,“ said ACIC boss Heather Cook.

“ACIC data modelling suggests that the increases in drug consumption for methylamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA are likely to continue to 2027, though most likely not at the same rate observed during the year ended August 2024,“ Cook added.

The data covers 14.5 million Australians - about 57 per cent of the population - and is based on wastewater samples collected from across the country in August and October. The report tracks drug consumption for 12 substances, both licit and illicit. - Bernama-dpa