LOTUS CARS MALAYSIA, under the Karrus Automotive Group, has unveiled an expanded line-up of its all-electric Emeya Hyper-GT, introducing new variants and a revised naming structure designed to broaden the model’s appeal without diluting its core performance DNA. Prices now start from RM459,000 for the Emeya 600, RM519,000 for the Emeya 600 GT SE, RM599,000 for the Emeya 600 SportSE, RM699,000 for the Emeya 900 Sport and RM729,000 for the Emeya 900 Sport Carbon.
The refreshed range adopts a performance-based naming convention, with the Emeya 600 and Emeya 900 designations denoting their respective power outputs. Each is available with carefully curated equipment packages aimed at simplifying the buying process while still giving customers a clear choice between a sport-focused configuration and a more comfort-oriented, technology-rich setup.
This naming approach mirrors the strategy previously introduced with the Emira Turbo SE, where Lotus drew on its heritage to modernise classic trim designations such as Sport and GT SE. The same formula is now applied to both the Emeya and the Eletre SUV, bringing legendary model names into the brand’s latest all-electric line-up.
The new Emeya range comprises the Emeya 600, Emeya 600 GT SE, Emeya 600 Sport SE, Emeya 900 Sport, and the range-topping Emeya 900 Sport Carbon. Power figures range from 603bhp for the Emeya 600 variants to a formidable 905bhp for the Emeya 900. Both utilise dual-motor, four-wheel drive systems paired with a 102 kWh battery pack, with the flagship model benefiting from a two-speed transmission for improved acceleration and efficiency.
Equipment levels are generous across the board. Even the entry-level Emeya 600 includes adaptive air suspension with Continuous Damping Control, torque vectoring by brake, LED matrix headlights, a KEF Premium 15-speaker audio system, and a 29-inch head-up display. Interior appointments include a Jasper-themed cabin finished in LotusWear performance fabric, four-zone climate control, and a suite of driver assistance features.
Higher-spec models introduce larger alloy wheels, six-piston brakes, active aerodynamic elements including a rear spoiler and diffuser, and luxury touches such as ventilated massage seats, an intelligent glass roof, ambient lighting, and soft-close doors. The Emeya 900 Sport Carbon further distinguishes itself with extended exterior and interior carbon-fibre packages.
Performance remains at the heart of the Emeya’s appeal. The hyper-GT accelerates from 0–100 km/h in just 2.78 seconds, placing it among the quickest cars in its segment. A driving range of more than 580km (WLTP) ensures that its capabilities extend beyond short bursts of speed, making it equally suited to long-distance touring. The chassis benefits from Lotus’ decades of engineering expertise, offering a balance of agility and refinement that remains a hallmark of the brand.
The expanded Emeya range is positioned to offer buyers a broader choice in balancing performance, luxury, and value, reinforcing Lotus’ ambition to redefine expectations in the premium EV market.