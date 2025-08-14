LOTUS CARS MALAYSIA, under the Karrus Automotive Group, has unveiled an expanded line-up of its all-electric Emeya Hyper-GT, introducing new variants and a revised naming structure designed to broaden the model’s appeal without diluting its core performance DNA. Prices now start from RM459,000 for the Emeya 600, RM519,000 for the Emeya 600 GT SE, RM599,000 for the Emeya 600 SportSE, RM699,000 for the Emeya 900 Sport and RM729,000 for the Emeya 900 Sport Carbon.

The refreshed range adopts a performance-based naming convention, with the Emeya 600 and Emeya 900 designations denoting their respective power outputs. Each is available with carefully curated equipment packages aimed at simplifying the buying process while still giving customers a clear choice between a sport-focused configuration and a more comfort-oriented, technology-rich setup.

This naming approach mirrors the strategy previously introduced with the Emira Turbo SE, where Lotus drew on its heritage to modernise classic trim designations such as Sport and GT SE. The same formula is now applied to both the Emeya and the Eletre SUV, bringing legendary model names into the brand’s latest all-electric line-up.

The new Emeya range comprises the Emeya 600, Emeya 600 GT SE, Emeya 600 Sport SE, Emeya 900 Sport, and the range-topping Emeya 900 Sport Carbon. Power figures range from 603bhp for the Emeya 600 variants to a formidable 905bhp for the Emeya 900. Both utilise dual-motor, four-wheel drive systems paired with a 102 kWh battery pack, with the flagship model benefiting from a two-speed transmission for improved acceleration and efficiency.