A recent incident in Changsha, Hunan province, central China, underscores the extreme pressure many feel to prioritise work over health.

On Feb 4, a man in his 40s collapsed at a railway station while queuing for a train, seemingly suffering a heart attack.

Thankfully, he gained consciousness after 20 minutes.

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), after being revived by several railway station staff and a doctor, much to the surprise of others, his first words were, “I need to take the high-speed train to go to work.”

He initially resisted the suggestion of a hospital check up, insisting it wasn’t necessary.

The doctor at the scene, however, advised that he might have sustained injuries from the fall and needed a proper medical evaluation.

In the end, the man agreed to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The story has since gone viral in China, sparking a wave of online commentary.

One user expressed a mixture of concern and admiration, saying, “Oh dear, he woke up and the first thing he thought of was to make money. I am so moved!”

Others pointed to the systemic pressures that drive such behavior.

Another commentator wrote, “He is not alone in this society. “Most of us have to bear high burdens, from house loans to kids’ education. It is not easy for everyone.”

The incident highlights the difficult choices many face between their health and the demands of their jobs, particularly in a society where financial pressures are significant.

