PETALING JAYA: A 37-year-old woman travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Chennai was found dead on arrival at the Chennai International Airport on Tuesday.

According to Hindustan Times, the police stated that the passenger, hailing from Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district, suffered a fatal heart attack during the flight.

ALSO READ: Turkish Airlines pilot dies mid-flight, forcing emergency landing

The crew of the private airline discovered the woman unresponsive upon landing and immediately sought medical assistance.

A team of doctors at the airport examined her and declared her dead. The body was later sent to a nearby government hospital for further procedures.

This incident is among several recent in-flight medical emergencies involving Indian nationals.

Last week, a man aboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai suffered a suspected heart attack but was saved by the swift actions of a doctor onboard.

Dr. Prashant Bharadwaj, an employee of Tata Motors travelling for work, responded to a call for assistance during the flight.

The passenger, experiencing breathlessness and profuse sweating, was stabilised mid-air before being handed over to doctors at the airport upon landing.

In a separate tragic incident earlier this year, a 24-year-old Indian-origin woman, Manpreet Kaur, passed away on a Qantas flight in Australia.

She collapsed just minutes before takeoff, reportedly due to tuberculosis.