Man in Singapore gives away milk to cleaners, construction workers, captures hearts online

A Singaporean content creator recently earned online praise after treating some construction workers and street cleaners to refreshing flavoured milk drinks.

A video posted on TikTok by @something4rsomeone showed the young man entering a supermarket and buying several bottles of chocolate and strawberry milk.

In his video, the content creator shared the simple message to “do something for someone”.

He emphasised that giving isn’t always about “social classes” but “simply about just caring for someone else” to which he encouraged viewers to find opportunities to do the same.

The video was apparently filmed a few months ago, during a hot spell, as mentioned in the video.

After purchasing the milk drinks, he immediately approached several construction workers stationed in different areas and handed them the beverages, which they accepted with a smile.

He then gave away the rest of the drinks to the street cleaners working in the area, who warmly thanked him.

The young man’s initiative warmed hearts online with some inspired to do the same but shared their doubts due to their introvert nature.

However, the young influencer said to “just go out” and do it.