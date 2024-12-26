A local man’s year-long journey of kindness has taken the internet by storm, drawing admiration from Malaysians for his unwavering dedication to helping both people and animals.

The heartwarming footage, shared by TikTok user @m_sy4h, begins with the man stopping on a busy highway to remove a cat carcass left on the roadside.

It then transitions to him donating money to a beggar at a petrol station.

Throughout the video, viewers witness a series of generous actions, including assisting a worker with heavy items, helping an elderly customer with groceries, and offering food and money to the homeless and food delivery riders. He also feeds stray cats and aids a blind woman in crossing a busy road.

Reflecting on his experiences over the past year, the man shared in the video’s caption: “In 2024, I have learned... to continue doing good to all creatures.

“When we make things easier for others, our own affairs will also be made easier. Life is not about getting what we want, but about appreciating what we have. One day, the bitter will turn sweet in the end.”

His message resonates deeply, inspiring others to embrace a similar path of empathy and generosity.

The video has garnered over 2.6 million views, 410,000 likes and 6800 comments with netizens praising the man’s selflessness. Many have expressed hopes that his example will motivate others to follow suit.

One netizen called syaaaaaa commented, “May the traffic lights always be green, may your wallet always be full and never thin, may your journey always be smooth, may you always sleep soundly, and may your blessings always overflow.”

“This world would be peaceful if everyone were like you, bro,” Bapak Review wrote.

“We don’t need people like him, we should be people like him,” Photographer Tersakiti commented.