A viral video showing a man awkwardly working at a children’s play area recently gained attention.

The woman who uploaded the video, captioned her post, “”Yesterday, we were visiting Kidzoona Empire Subang when I observed this guy with his numerous phones. I informed the personnel that he was taking over a children’s play area.”

Additionally, the worried woman went on to say, “One of the staff warned him off, but he said he needed another half hour. He did not move when his time was over.”

Instead the man firmly stated to the woman that “he was earning money, and he refused to move.” It was unclear if the man left after the video was recorded.

The viral video has since gotten over 900,000 views and counting.

Netizens critiqued the man in the comments section, with many wondering why he decided to work at a children’s play area.