THERE are rules and regulations one has to acknowledge and abide by when entering a government building.

A man was recently spotted trying to bring his pet dog into a government building.

The incident took place at the State Development Corporation of Selangor (PKNS) building in Seksyen 14, Shah Alam last Thursday (Oct 17) at around 12pm.

According to the video posted on X by @update1111, the dog owner was seen “debating” with a group of security guards stationed at the building regarding the matter of allowing his dog into the premises.

In the video, the dog was tied to a branch of a small tree on a raised podium outside the government building, obediently waiting for his owner.

The man was not allowed by the security personnel to bring his dog into the premises.

However, the man, as shown in the video, rushed outside the building and attempted to bring his pet dog into the building, forgoing the security guard’s instruction.

As a result, the man was barred by the security guard.

The man’s actions enraged netizens who accused him of blatantly disregarding racial and religious sensitivities, also pointing out about him smoking within the premises, while some remarked how well-behaved the dog was in this incident.