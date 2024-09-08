IN a recent ranking by the international food and lifestyle website TasteAtlas, the mangosteen has been declared the best fruit in Southeast Asia, securing the #1 spot in their list of ‘Top 26 Southeast Asian Fruits’.

The article stated: “Mangosteen, also known as purple mangosteen, is a tropical plant grown for its sweet fruit.”

“Its origin is believed be on the Sunda Islands, now divided between Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, and East Timor.”

TasteAtlas praised the mangosteen for its “soft, juicy, and delicate” texture, noting that it’s often enjoyed on its own but can also be incorporated into a variety of dishes such as baked desserts, mixed salads, custards, smoothies, teas, and ice creams.

The second spot on the list was claimed by the rambutan, described as a fruit that is “round with leathery skin that’s covered in soft hairlike spines”.

Originating from the rainforests of western Malaysia and Singapore, TasteAtlas mentioned that “the pulp is subacid to sweet and it contains a single seed”.

The site also mentioned that rambutan seeds, containing up to 40% fat, are used to produce soap and are sometimes roasted and eaten as a snack in the Philippines.

Despite its reputation, the durian, often dubbed the “King of Fruits,“ was ranked at number seven.

TasteAtlas described durians as having “a large spiky outer shell with creamy, almost custard-like flesh, which, besides boasting a mildly sweet flavour, is notorious for being incredibly rank-smelling.”

It stated: “Highly nutritious and healthy, durian fruit goes well in both savory and sweet dishes, and it is used to prepare specialties such as durian cakes and puffs, durian ice cream or shaved ice, durian fritters, tempoyak (fermented durian), and lempok durian (a sweet candy with durian).”

Surprisingly, the renowned Musang King was ranked at number 18.

“It has a bright yellow flesh that is thick and custard-like, with a complex flavour profile that combines sweetness with a hint of bitterness,” it wrote.

Here are the rankings of other local fruits and their ranking featured on the list:

Calamansi (3rd spot)

Pulasan (4th spot)

Makrut lime (6th spot)

Water apple (jambu air) (9th spot)

Pisang mas (16th spot)