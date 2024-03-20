LIVING from paycheck to paycheck is the harsh reality for many in the country who are earning less than RM3,000 a month.

As such, the government and the working sector have always emphasised the importance of earning a degree, master’s or a doctorate as it as meant to ensure that the job remuneration matched their academic qualifications.

However, in the instance of a local graduate who had recently completed his Master’s degree, his subsequent job as a recruiter only paid him a paltry sum of RM2,800 per month.

Taking his woes on Facebook, the local graduate said: “I realised that finding a job is not at all easy. Before I eventually heard back from my present employer, I had to wait a long time.

He also expressed despite he was fully aware of his potential for further financial gain as a recruiter, he initially considered turning down the job offer.

Given the difficult times, he was forced to accept the post of recruiter and intended to work temporarily while he looked for other employment opportunities.

“The longer I work, the longer I worry and overthink things.”

“I feel like I’ve studied and completed my Master’s for nothing if I’m only earning this much, and I am far behind others,” he further stated in his post.

While many netizens agreed that he might have made more money, they also suggested that the man should stay around and gain more experience before “jumping ship”.

“Keep going. Go slow and acquire some experience. You are capable of traveling to Singapore with your certifications,” a netizen commented.

While another Facebook user commented: “We speak about luck sometimes as well. Even though they don’t have any professional experience, I know some folks who work for MNCs and earn up to RM4,000 (only).

“How do you feel? Is a master’s degree truly worthwhile in these financially challenging times?” the netizen added.

