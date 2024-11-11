MBDK council member reprimands eatery for filthy kitchen and food waste disposal in drain

A Klang municipal council member recently called out an eatery for its unhygienic premises, specifically in the kitchen area.

Following multiple complaints from nearby residents, Klang Royal City Council (MBDK) member Danish Hairudin inspected the premises and was not pleased with its conditions - especially considering that the eatery was fined two months ago and ordered to shut down.

In a TikTok video, unwashed pots and pans were seen strewn at the back of the kitchen area and what seemed to be food waste dumped in the drain.

“Complaints from residents have been regarding the unpleasant smell from the back alley of a housing area caused by the eatery operators not maintaining cleanliness and throwing away food waste into the drain,” said the caption in the video.

ALSO READ: Food stall worker caught rinsing wok using drain water

Danish pointed out the many flies surrounding the area and told one of the staff how it can make customers sick if it lands on the food.

At the same time, he also instructed another worker to promptly clean the area.

Later, he asked one of the eatery’s staff to call their boss over.

It is not disclosed what happens afterwards.

Netizens were all the more disgusted and called for the premises to have its license revoked by the authorities and shut down for good.

ALSO READ: Restaurant workers in Klang area seen washing plates in garbage bins