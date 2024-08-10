Food stall worker caught rinsing wok using drain water

A recent viral video recently captured food stall worker washing a wok using water from a drain.

The video, posted on Facebook page Vetri Online, showed the worker crouching in the drain, with wok in one hand, while rinsing it with drain water.

The stall’s location was undisclosed in the post.

In the video, the woman who recorded the act said the stall sells roti canai.

ALSO READ: Restaurant workers in Klang area seen washing plates in garbage bins

However, another man, also working in the stall, promptly instructed the individual cleaning the wok to move to another area moments after the woman in the video spoke up.

Netizens criticised the wok washer and called for the stall to be reported to the authorities, also wanting to know where the stall was located so that they could avoid the place.

Meanwhile, other users speculated that the worker could be a foreigner, also highlighting the issue of hiring foreign workers and not properly training them, especially in matters of food safety.

ALSO READ: MRSM Terendak dining hall closed for 14 days following rodent infestation, food safety concerns