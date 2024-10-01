MALAYSIANS these days are most likely more wary about takeaways and eating outside these days after seeing reports of eateries violating food safety standards.

Now, another eatery located in Klang has been added to the list of allegedly violating these procedures after a recording of the restaurant’s staff washing dishes and cutlery in garbage bins made rounds online.

A collection of videos were first posted on X by Elyas Yusri showing the workers taking the plates and dipping them into the water stored in two green industrial-sized garbage bins.

“We often go to the mamak restaurant and seeing this now makes me sick. Washing their plates by using garbage bins.

“By the way, I confronted the staff after seeing this,” Elyas said in his post.

As Elyas got closer to the premises, he found the water stored in the garbage bins already containing food remnants from the plates being “soaked” in them.

The restaurant worker just told Elyas that the garbage bins were meant to soak the plates in only.

Elyas did not disclose the name of the eatery but encouraged those who are familiar to check if the staff were still doing the same thing and report it if found doing so.

Netizens, needless to say, expressed their disgust and revealed that they saw a worker relieving themselves at the back of the restaurant and only wiping their hand on their apron after they were done.