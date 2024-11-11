AFTER five days of worry and a community search, a missing 14-year-old boy from Johor was found safe by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) at his friend’s home, where he had been playing video games.

According to Malaysia Gazette, Kluang district police chief assistant commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh, Kluang’s said Muhammad Syawal’s family lodged a police report on November 5 after he failed to return home, prompting the authorities to issue a public alert to aid in the search.

“The boy was reported missing from his house at Jalan Dahlia, Kampung Melayu in Kluang and was found safe and sound early morning yesterday,” he was quoted as saying.

“Throughout his disappearance, he was at his friend’s house in the same kampung.”

He mentioned that the boy was merely loitering and spending time at his friend’s place to play PlayStation 2 (PS2)

During his absence, he occasionally returned home to eat and shower but left again before his parents arrived.

He reportedly told his parents that he had been at his friend’s house for gaming when they saw him briefly at 3.30am on one of the nights he was missing.

Efforts to locate him included family searches at relatives’ and neighbours’ homes, though he ultimately remained nearby.

With his safe return confirmed, the Kluang police have closed the case.