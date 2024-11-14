GETTING kids to complete their homework can be tedious.

One mother took her son to the police station as a lesson after he repeatedly failed to complete his homework.

ALSO READ: Malaysian mom makes daughter work for her dream iPhone, receives praise online

In a viral TikTok video shared by Nor Syuhada Mohd Zahri, 42, she explained that her youngest son, 11, would always claim he had finished his homework whenever she asked.

“I was surprised when his teacher told me that he hadn’t been doing his homework.

“At home, he always said he did it at school,“ she told Sinar Harian.

“I didn’t want to keep nagging him, so I took him straight to the nearby police station to scare him.

“I brought him to the officer on duty and pretended to ‘hand him over’ for not doing his homework.

ALSO READ: 11-year-old gives away RM3k to classmates, leaves mom shocked

“The police understood the situation and played along,“ she was quoted as saying.

Nor Syuhada, who is also a teacher, said the officer went along with the act, even warning her son that he could end up in a cell if he continued his behaviour.

The mother of five said her intent was to teach her son a lesson and make him understand the consequences of his actions.

“The police asked him many questions to scare him.

“They even showed him handcuffs and a police car.”

“The moment that really hit him was when they showed him the holding cell. He cried and apologised many times,” she said.

She mentioned that her son has shown a change in behaviour since the incident, diligently completing his homework as promised.

“Thanks to the police for their cooperation.

“My son has definitely learned his lesson and promised not to repeat the same mistake,” she shared on her TikTok video which has garnered over four million views and 138,000 likes.