A Malaysian mother’s inventive method of teaching her daughter the value of money has recently gained widespread attention on social media.

Liyana Chan took to Facebook to share a compelling story about how she encouraged her daughter to understand the true meaning of hard work.

Her daughter had her heart set on owning an iPhone, but rather than simply giving her the money, Liyana decided to impart a valuable lesson through experience.

Instead of a straightforward handout, her daughter was employed at a durian stall, working hard each day to save up for the desired phone.

This hands-on approach was meant to illustrate that financial rewards come through effort and perseverance.

She wrote: “The result of her daily work at the durian stall and her savings”

“She finally got an iPhone. Sorry dear, I had to do this because earning money isn’t easy.”

“You need to work hard to achieve success. So whatever Damia wants, she needs to earn it herself,” she stated.

“There’s no such thing as “Mummy, I want a phone tomorrow”—BIG NO!! You save your money and then you can get what you want.”

“She had to use her old phone with a screen held together with tape so it wouldn’t fall apart. It was quite sad,” she mentioned.

“Learn well. The world is tough, and both education and experience are important.

“If one day Mummy isn’t around, and neither are your aunts, at least you’ll have some experience. You’ll understand that money isn’t easy to come by without effort and knowledge,” she concluded.

The story quickly resonated with netizens, who lauded Liyana’s approach to parenting. Comments flooded in with praise for the lesson and its impact on fostering independence in young people.

One commenter remarked, “That’s right, sis. it’s important to make them understand from a young age.”

Another added, “This is even better, sis. Later, they’ll appreciate their belongings more because they’ll know that earning money isn’t a walk in the park. I love seeing kids who are already independent and earning their own money at a young age.”

A third person shared their admiration, stating, “Strong people come from a strong upbringing because that’s the only way to develop a strong mentality.”

One user called Fred Young Guy commented: “Good for her... She’ll get used to the idea that she needs to work for anything she wants.”

“This kind of parenting is rare among parents these days... Well done, Mommy,” Madam Sueriey Official wrote.

“Wow... It’s an experience she will benefit from,” Freshniellis Mcquineo Jappri commented.