IMAGINE walking into your local clinic for a routine check-up, only to find yourself face-to-face with an uninvited guest— a monitor lizard.

That’s exactly what happened in Seremban when a scaly intruder caused a commotion, sending clinic staff into a scramble to get it back outside.

In a 1-minute, 15-second clip posted on TikTok by @klinikpenawarampangan, the action unfolds to the famous “Kung Fu Hustle Axe Gang” theme, adding a touch of chaos and comedy to the unexpected scene.

It all started when the clinic’s door was left open, giving the curious monitor lizard the perfect chance to wander in.

The receptionist, caught off guard, quickly backed away as the lizard scurried across the floor and headed straight for her desk.

In a panic, she called for help. A man, presumably the doctor, entered and was equally surprised. As he tried to step back, he slipped and fell, but the receptionist quickly helped him up.

Amid the chaos, while down, the doctor grabbed a chair and threw it at the lizard, forcing it to retreat.

Looking for an escape route, the lizard turned back to where it entered and started heading toward the door. The doctor continued to shoo it away until, with one final push, the lizard darted outside.

Another man appeared shortly after, closing the door behind the lizard and eventually bringing the chaos to an end.

Once the dust settled, the doctor stepped outside, perhaps to make sure the reptile was truly gone.

Netizens couldn’t help but to have a field day with their reactions as the clip went viral.

Makeupbycikpaqah joked: “The lizard was like: ‘I’ve been to many clinics that weren’t great, so this time I’ll try this one. But I don’t want to wait. Before the doctor sees me, I’ll see him first.’”

Azilaron humorously added: “Luckily, there were no patients in the clinic. If there were, they’d suddenly be healthy just to save themselves!”

Meanwhile, Sha6004 commented: “This is my first time seeing a doctor who doesn’t want to see a patient.” and YellowCanola showed some concern: “Is the doctor okay? He fell and hit his head, but he’s still a hero for not running away to save himself.”

The video’s a good reminder to keep the door closed—unless you’re up for a surprise guest dropping by.

Monitor lizards are pretty common in Malaysia, so you never know when one might pop in for a visit.