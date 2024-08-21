IN a video shared on Instagram user @anabelle_co shared about a peculiar individual who has been approaching passersby for money and acting in a disconcerting manner.

Her video has since garnered significant attention, reflecting widespread concern among viewers.

The post has accumulated over 164 comments, with many recounting similar unsettling encounters with a man behaving erratically in Mont Kiara.

Anabelle recounted her experience while walking through Mont Kiara, noting that she had lagged behind her family of three while using her phone.

As she wandered alone on a less busy part of the street, a man suddenly approached her and asked for money.

She chose not to engage, recalling that she had previously seen this same man the week before, holding a sign and soliciting from someone in a parked car.

“Mont Kiara folks just sharing this. In case he has approached you before. I saw him talking to a car, standing outside the car and sort of asking something but with a sign,” she wrote.

“He approached me, his English was very good, but I said sorry and walked away. I worry about guys like this.

“I have seen him last week, approaching random people with his sign. I hope he doesn’t take advantage of old people or young kids walking along Jalan Kiara.”

“Just sharing to the folks of Mont Kiara if you walk around here or have kids walking alone,” she stated along with the video footage.

In response, many netizens have shared their own encounters with the man, noting that he has been seen in several other locations, including Bangsar, Kepong and Mid Valley.

One user called gimmetan commented: “Yes seen him often. And there’s another guy that try to trick you as a fortune teller. Just say no thank you and walk off.”

Another user called zrovs recounted, “I’ve seen this guy as well. He approached my friends and me while we were having a drink. He told us he doesn’t have funds to pay his medical bills, and I told him nicely that we don’t have cash right now (we actually didn’t).”

The commenter continued, “He began shaming us for spending money on wine instead of helping him, then grew increasingly agitated, even crying, which frightened my friends and me. The Qra staff eventually intervened, escorting him away and informing him that such behaviour wasn’t acceptable.”

“Hey, the injuries on his hand are fake. The same guy has had the same injury for 365 days, and there are a few others walking around with the same injuries on their hands,” _wflum wrote.

