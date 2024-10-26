DID you know that in 2023, road rage-related offences accounted for some 15 percent of traffic violations while 63 percent of drivers said they experienced road rage or aggressive behaviour on the road within the past year.

And on occasions, it might even lead you to losing your footwear.

In a dash camera footage posted by @killpastrana.v2 onto his TikTok account, a motorcyclist had the unfortunate experience of losing his slipper during his attempt to land a swift kick onto the car next to him.

At the start of the video, a black Ford Fiesta could be seen signalling his way, attempting to move to the right lane.

During the Ford Fiesta’s attempt to move, a motorcyclist appeared out of nowhere and found himself sandwiched between the black car and the lorry which was on the right lane.

Thankfully, the motorcyclist was unharmed.

However, a few seconds later, the motorcyclist lifts his left foot, in what appears to be an attempt to kick the Fiesta.

The unexpectable happened when his slipper fell off in the process! The motorcyclist didn’t stop to pick up his slipper however and instead drove on.

The incident elicited the laughter of the dash camera owner who can be heard laughing heartily in the background.

“He tried to kick the car, but his slipper fell!” the voice in the footage could be heard saying.

The TikTok video has since garnered more than 300 comments from Malaysian netizens who found the entire incident to be rather amusing.

Some netizens even wondered if this could be the reason the occasional footwear could be seen on the road.

“That’s why sometimes you see slippers on the road. Maybe this is the reason,” joked @amirfikrizawawi.

A few netizens even commented that they had used the road later on and encountered the slipper on the road, wondering why the footwear was there.

“Wow, I saw someone’s shoe when I passed by here on my way to work yesterday. It felt strange, like why is there one shoe left behind. Hahaha, turns out there’s a story,” commented @lill.miniwove.