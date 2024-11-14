Myvi crashes into living room of house with narrow pathway at entrance, perplexing many

WHILE there have been many incidents of vehicles crashing into buildings, a recent incident of a similar nature has left netizens baffled.

A burnt orange Perodua Myvi crashed into a house and through its living room recently, however many were left scratching their heads as to how it happened in the first place.

A TikTok video by @faiz59_ showed that the car crashed from the what is presumably the entrance of the house, with quite a bit of dirt, leaves and wood trailing behind the vehicle as the viral clip goes on.

The location of the incident was undisclosed in the post and also if there were any casualties.

In the video, however, a barricade was shown facing the scene of the crash, forming a somewhat narrow pathway and a tight corner for the car to turn into the house.

The walls and exterior of the house were also shown to not have sustained significant damage from the crash.

Eventhough netizens were rather perplexed by the incident, some users speculated that the Myvi could have crashed from above the barricade.

One netizen speculated that the car could have skidded down from the top of the hill facing the barricade, hence causing the crash.

Others claimed that the Myvi could have landed on the roof and then over the barricade, crashing straight into the premises.

Another update by Faiz showed the Myvi being removed from the premises by several men.

The video showed the men lugging the car through the entrance and attempting to navigate through the narrow pathway but the wrecked car was eventually moved and then towed.