Written remedy

How journalling can change your life

Journalling acts as a mirror, reflecting thoughts you did not know you had. – ALL PICS FROM FREEPIK

SCREENS and a constant stream of notifications, the simple act of putting pen to paper can feel almost revolutionary. Journalling, long regarded as the domain of sensitive teenagers and prolific novelists, is experiencing a reawakening. And it is not just about scribbling down your day, journalling has been quietly proving its worth as a powerful tool for personal growth. Mental clarity in chaotic world At its core, journalling is a form of self-expression. It gives your thoughts and emotions a place to land, especially when they feel jumbled or overwhelming. Psychologists have long endorsed writing as a way to process trauma, reduce anxiety and improve mood. The science is compelling, writing things down helps to clarify thoughts, giving them structure and form. For people prone to anxiety or overthinking, journalling provides a safe space to explore fears and reframe negative patterns. It is also been shown to reduce the intensity of difficult emotions, simply by externalising them.

Gift of self-awareness One of the most powerful aspects of journalling is its ability to build self-awareness. When we write regularly, particularly when we explore recurring thoughts or themes, we start to notice patterns. Maybe we keep returning to the same worries about work, or perhaps our mood dips every time we spend time with certain people. These insights can be effective, helping us identify triggers and make healthier decisions. Journalling is also a tool for tracking personal growth. Looking back on past entries reveals just how far we have come, especially during periods when progress feels slow or invisible. It provides a living record of our evolution, intellectually. Natural stress reliever There is something deeply cathartic about emptying your mind onto a page. Journalling allows for emotional release. It can be either a stream-of-consciousness rant after a bad day or a thoughtful reflection on something meaningful. This process has been shown to reduce stress hormones in the body and activate the brain’s logical side, calming the storm within. Unlike venting to someone else, which can sometimes lead to unintended consequences, journalling is a private, judgement-free zone. You can say what you really mean, with no filter. That in itself can be healing.

Productivity, goal-setting Journalling does not have to be purely reflective. Many people use it to set goals, create action plans and track progress. A popular method is bullet journalling – a hybrid of diary, to-do list and planner which helps individuals stay organised and intentional about their time. Writing down goals makes them more tangible. It encourages commitment and provides a sense of accountability. Moreover, journalling about your workday like what went well, what was challenging, what to focus on next can make you a more mindful and effective professional. Improving sleep, reducing rumination Anyone who is ever stared at the ceiling in the middle of the night, plagued by an overactive mind, knows how difficult it can be to “switch off”. Journalling before bed can act as a mental decluttering exercise. By writing down worries, tasks or unresolved thoughts, the brain is given permission to rest. Research has shown that people who journal about positive events before sleep report better sleep quality and reduced insomnia. It is a gentle, grounding ritual that can bookend the day on a calmer note.