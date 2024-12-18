RETURNING home from a long day at work to find someone else parked in your parking space is one of life’s inconveniences.

What makes it worse is if its your extremely stubborn neighbour.

A Malaysian recently shared their frustrations on social media platform @meinmokhtar about a neighbor who is making his life difficult.”

In an anonymous post, he explained that he had just moved into a new neighbourhood and upon receiving the house keys, he discovered her neighbour had parked his car in the parking space of her house.

He then reminded his neighbour in a gentle manner, to which his neighbour then moved his car unapologetically.

Until today, he shared that her inconsiderate neighbour along with his guests would park their vehicles in an inconvenient manner, blocking the entrance to her house.

To make matters worse, the neighbour’s guests have even gone into his house area while smoking and even attempted to open the door of his car.

“I work shifts and I am unable to rest at all. He would even throw his garbage into my trash chute.

“His kids play ball until the rear of my car has scratches. When I tell my neighbour, he just brushes it off, saying that’s how kids play.”

It has gone to the point where if he hears the voice of his neighbour and his children, he feels anxious.

“What more will he do today?

“This is my first time residing in a landed property, is this normal?

“Am I not very tolerable?” he questioned, adding that he has filed many complaints to Badan Pengurusan Bersama (JMB), but unfortunately no actions have been taken.

The X post has since gone viral and netizens have taken to the comment section to advise him on how to deal with his pesky neighbour.

“Install a camera and share the video in the neighborhood group that includes them. Email the video to the JMB and state that if no action is taken, a report will be made to higher authorities. Also include the high management of the JMB,” advised @dyoguma.

“If it’s landed strata, you can report to the JMB about this neighbor causing disturbances, especially if it has reached the level of parking in front of someone else’s house. That’s already a nuisance. People like this are best dealt with using the law,” commented @shahril_omar.