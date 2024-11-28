A local influencer recently landed in hot water – or rather hot tea – following a viral video featuring a well-known tea stand in Kuala Lumpur.

A TikTok video by @samlimmmm showing him interacting with a tea stand owner and his worker circulated all over social media recently but not for the right reasons.

At the start of the video, Lim asked the tea seller if he would choose RM100 or “mystery water” to which the seller chose the RM100 note.

After giving the RM100 note, he asked the tea seller to give him a 100 cups and challenged him to arrange the 100 cups to fit on a board propped atop the bicycle, which is the tea stand.

Lim also expressed some dissatisfaction over the size of the cups, saying he thought the portion would be bigger since it is priced at RM1.

While the cups were being arranged, Lim approached the tea seller to inquire about his business, asking about his profits and how many other locations has he opened, implying that the bicycle was just “for show”.

He was also seen scoffing in disbelief when the seller told him he has seven shops.

Lim also brought up the topic of income tax but the seller asserted that he does settle his income taxes however he seemed to have brushed off the comment.

After that, he proceeded to question his race and nationality, asking whether if he is “Type I” or “Type B”.

In this context, “Type I” refers to Indians and “Type B” refers to Bangladeshis.

The seller, in his confusion, asked what is “Type B” referring to and Lim told him to “take a look around him”, pointing out the other individuals in the same vicinity implying that they are Bangladeshis.

He even asked another man working at the tea stand what his race was and after the worker said he was Malaysian, he asked for his passport and implied that he is a Bangladeshi national.

Lim then wanted demonstrate how “Type I” pours tea into cups, by filling up a plastic bag with some tea, puncturing the bag and messily pouring the hot tea into the 100 arranged cups.

Before ending the video, the content creator asked if the seller got his licence to operate the stall and he said yes but Lim was in disbelief, claiming that he does not pay for his licence thus he can afford to make RM100,000 a month in revenue.

As his video gained traction, amassing over 1.6 million views, many online users were furious at Lim’s video, accusing him of being disrespectful and racist.

Others defended the tea seller’s pricing, saying it is worth every penny and pointed out that the cost to make the tea would be expensive.