A workshop in Banting is receiving praise and compliments from netizens for demonstrating racial tolerance by accepting a Chinese intern who had been rejected by various companies, including Chinese-based ones.

Azam Motor Banting shared on their Facebook page that the intern, referred to as Keong, approached their workshop in October of last year when securing a placement became increasingly challenging.

They mentioned that the workshop welcomed Keong with open arms, and since then, he has shown much appreciation and eagerness to learn from his Malay seniors. He is intelligent and truly committed to his work.

“This is what we have aimed to achieve in this workshop for ages – working as a team, regardless of skin colours and race.”