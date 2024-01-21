IMAGINE this—a bride in search of a wedding photographer, but with a twist.

She offers RM100 for a full day's shoot, throwing in a comparison to foreign labour wages, deeming it an irresistible deal. This unconventional proposition swiftly stirred discussions on Twitter.

Her pitch was simple: snap pictures from 8 am to 6:30 pm and earn your pay. She argued that, with the camera gear in order, it's an effortless gig.

The narrative, shared by Haikal.ARW on X (@kalcubemaster), went viral, garnering over 1400 shares and numerous comments within a day.

Netizens promptly criticized the offer, emphasizing the under valuation of photography skills.

One commenter playfully suggested that even a 5-year-old could do the job for free. “Why not get a 5-year-old to do it? They love pressing buttons, and it’s free!”

Another user pointed out the higher costs associated with basic gardening services. The post also triggered a wave of humorous reactions.

This entire episode goes beyond the challenges faced by wedding photographers—it prompts everyone to reconsider how we value creative work.