X account, @MALAYSIAVIRALLL recently shared a screenshot on Feb 24 of two private Facebook groups: the first was titled ‘Sewa Isteri Orang’ (rent other people’s wives) and the second Facebook group was called “Suami Isteri Terabai 2.0 (abandoned husband and wives 2.0).

There are between 20,000 and 100,000 members in these ridiculous organizations.

It goes without saying that a lot of internet users were confused by the existence of these Facebook groups and the nuumber of individuals who have joined them.

As one X user put it, “To this degree. Are you not going to check, PDRM? Imploring the authorities to investigate it further.

Meanwhile, another user continued, saying, “People today are so sick.”

The internet is hard to monitor at all times. However, we shouldn’t allow this to turn a blind eye as the future of our children depend on it.