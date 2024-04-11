“Next level parking reservation” - Python found in Sunway shopping mall parking lot

A man exiting a shopping mall parking bay in the Sunway area was taken aback coming across a slithery surprise.

In a TikTok video by @nbvdiman showed the python nicely situated on a parking spot.

“How did it get there?,” captioned the video.

As the man was driving around the parking bay, the stationary python was seen at the spot.

Budiman confirmed in the comments section that he discovered the python on Saturday (Nov 2).

Netizens were more amused than shocked, calling it a “next level” parking reservation, while advising others to always check their car engine in case of a stowaway snake.

“Now the snake is smart to reserve a parking space,” a netizen mused.

“No one will get mad as they are not brave enough to move the snake away,” a user quipped.

