THERE are plenty of news of snakes caught tucked away underneath refrigerators, gutters, clothing drawer even shoes.

But the last thing a man expected was to find a cobra seeking refuge his boxer shorts.

Talk about a nightmare come true.

The incident which happened at the man’s home in Rayong City, in the eastern part of Thailand.

Snake rescuer Ner Khwai Tai took to Facebook on June 8 to share a video of the incident.

The man who was shirtless and donned on just a pair of boxer shorts was sleeping on a mattress on the cement floor of his home when the snake slithered its way into his shorts.

One of his friends then called animal rescuers, who helped extricate the venomous snake.

In the video, the man can be seen pointed towards his boxer shorts, as an indication of where the snake was located.

One of the rescuers then used a hook to gently coax and pull the reptile out. The long slim reptile could then be slithering out.

The Facebook video has since garnered 1.4 million views with many Facebook users amazed by the man’s composure during the “extraction” process.

“Congratulations! The catcher is very skilled, but what’s even more impressive is the person who can still lie still. He really (does) have great composure,” admired a user.

“If it were me, I’d think it was a prank call, haha. Who would have thought? It’s amazing. At least he knew to stay still and calm,” said another.

Many others decided to make light of the incident by cracking a couple of snake jokes in the comments.

“There is still one left,” one said, while another netizen quipped, “Don’t catch the wrong one.”

