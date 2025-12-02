WHEN Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan handed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim the keys to a white Togg T10X—Türkiye’s first homegrown electric vehicle—what followed was an unexpectedly candid moment between the two world leaders.

In a clip shared on Anwar Ibrahim’s Facebook, he took the wheel while Erdogan sat in the passenger seat, leaving their security teams behind.

He quipped, “First time seeing a president without security,“ to which Erdogan responded, “No bodyguards behind us, Prime Minister.”

“How do you like the design?” Erdogan asked, pointing out Türkiye’s automotive pride.

“I really like it. Everything is there, ready to go. You can drive, and it has both Turkish and English,“ Anwar replied.

“Just for you,“ Erdogan said warmly, to which Anwar responded with a heartfelt Alhamdulillah (praise be to God).

The unscripted exchange took a relatable turn when Anwar confessed his wife’s scepticism about his driving.

“Azizah asked me, ‘Do you need to drive?’ She doesn’t trust me either,“ he shared, adding that he hadn’t driven much since his teaching days at Georgetown University in Washington, US.

The Togg T10X, developed by Türkiye’s first major national EV company established in 2018, boasts impressive specs: available in either 218 PS rear-wheel drive or 435 PS all-wheel drive, with a range of up to 523 km on a single charge.

As they cruised along, Erdogan played the proud host: “My brother, you don’t hear anything, right?” drawing attention to the car’s silent operation.

“Yes, it’s really quiet. And the front design—it’s fantastic,“ Anwar replied.

While the EV is valued between RM223,400 and RM278,100, it will be returned to Malaysia’s national fleet after Anwar’s term.

This unexpected joyride offered a rare glimpse of unguarded diplomacy—complete with jokes and backseat commentary.

