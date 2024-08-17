Passenger refuses to stow RM13k LV bag, flight delayed for one hour

A domestic flight from Chongqing to Hebei in China, experienced a one-hour delay on August 10 due to a passenger’s refusal to store her Louis Vuitton handbag, valued at approximately RM13,300 under the seat.

The woman, seated in economy class of the China Express Airlines flight insisted on keeping the designer bag beside her, despite instructions from a flight attendant, the South China Morning Post reported.

The situation escalated, forcing the plane, which was already preparing for departure, to return to the boarding gate.

Eventually, the woman was escorted off the aircraft by police, prompting applause from fellow passengers.

The delay also affected the departure times of subsequent flights.

The incident gained significant attention after a passenger shared a video on China’s Douyin, amassing over 4 million views.

The video sparked heated debates online, with opinions divided.

“She valued the bag more than her life,“ commented one Weibo user, while another on Douyin questioned, “Is it really necessary to waste an hour and kick her off the plane?”

However, some defended the flight attendant’s actions, emphasising safety concerns.

“The woman should value her safety and that of other passengers rather than the bag,“ one observer remarked, highlighting the importance of following safety protocols to prevent injuries or block escape routes during turbulence.