IN a shocking case of mid-air theft, three passengers onboard an Air Asia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, found their cash and credit cards stolen.

The incident was captured in a viral video posted by lfg.travel on Instagram.

The passengers observed another passenger suspiciously accessing their overhead luggage twice.

The video narration exclaimed, “We just witnessed daylight robbery,“ as a flight attendant discovered a large amount of cash wrapped in socks, allegedly hidden by the thief.

Upon landing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, in Vietnam, both set of victims and suspects were taken into the interrogation room.

It was revealed that the group of four suspects who were on one-day transit flights worldwide, purportedly to carry out similar thefts.

Netizens shared their own experiences of in-flight thefts.

User pavlinka_pzzz commented, “Same thing happened to me two weeks ago while travelling on a flight between Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur. There is a pattern and it needs a serious action plan from the airline and airport authorities with police.”

Another user, entitythy, recounted, “Well, at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, my friend witnessed a man taking off a luggage cover at the carousel.

“She did not wear glasses, that is why she could barely see. When it came closer, and she realised it was her own luggage, it was too late.”

Others offered tips to prevent such crimes.

User weirdlyworldwide advised, “Always keep your cash, phone, and passport on your person. Laptop under the seat in front of you. I am an ex-flight attendant. People do steal on flights!”

User rascaltan said, “Always put your luggage in the compartment opposite your seat, not directly above your seat. This way you can observe who is accessing your luggage.”