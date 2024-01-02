AMID growing public demands for transparency and accountability in Malaysian law enforcement, the Home Ministry has taken a significant step towards implementing body-worn cameras (BWC) for the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

The ministry, through Secretary-General Datuk Haji Ruji bin Haji Ubi, officially announced the procurement of 7,648 BWCs in a recent ceremony at Putrajaya, through the official Facebook page.

During the event, the Home Ministry handed over a letter of agreement to Mindwave Consultancy Sdn Bhd, the company awarded a two-year contract for supplying, procuring, and providing services related to the BWCs.

The deployment of these cameras is slated for the mobile patrol vehicle unit (MPV) and motorcycle patrol unit (URB) under the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT).

According to Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad, the director of the Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK), the BWCs will be strategically placed at 157 district police headquarters and 640 police stations across all contingents.

The implementation will occur in stages, commencing in October 2024, with full utilisation by MPV and URB personnel expected by March 2025.