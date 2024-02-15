WHAT truly defines a great doctor? Beyond intelligence and ambition, it’s the acquisition of essential skills and a compassionate approach to patient care. But what happens when professionalism is called into question?

In a recent viral post circulating online, user @JamalThaRebel shared a troubling incident involving a doctor from Penang.

The uproar began when the doctor allegedly made derogatory remarks about a patient she was treating, sparking outrage among internet users.

The public condemnation stemmed from the doctor’s decision to openly discuss sensitive patient information on social media, accompanied by a tone of sarcasm.

Many deemed this behaviour unprofessional and unacceptable.

@JamalThaRebel encouraged others to file reports against the doctor, providing a link for action to be taken. The goal is to ensure accountability and address the seriousness of the situation.

While the exact circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear, the doctor’s actions ignited widespread criticism online, prompting reflection on the boundaries of professional conduct in healthcare.