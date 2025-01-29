A well-known fishmonger’s plans to give away fresh grouper fish for Chinese New Year were derailed after an alleged rival stole over 100kg of fish from her family’s premises in a brazen late-night theft.

Penang-based fishmonger, known as PP on social media, took to Facebook to accuse a competitor of making off with two boxes of grouper fish, sharing CCTV footage of the incident as proof.

“Wow! Our over 100kg grouper fish was stolen!

“To all the netizens, please help share this around. I was so excited to finally sell a grouper before the New Year, but this idiot stole it all!” she wrote in the caption.

She further speculated that the thief was likely another fishmonger, judging by the way he handled the heavy boxes.

“Look at how strong and skilled he is in moving the fish, he might be someone who sells fish regularly.

“If anyone has seen him delivering or has bought fish from him before, please let us know.”

She also pointed out a peculiar detail from the footage.

“He even laid down paper to keep the car clean!” she wrote.

The CCTV footage shows a man arriving in a white Proton Exora in the middle of the night. He is seen reversing towards the back of a lorry parked within PP’s family compound.

After opening the boot—lined with cardboard to keep it clean—he adjusts his car’s position before swiftly loading two boxes of fish, each weighing over 50kg, into his vehicle before making a getaway.

PP boasts a large following on social media with over 143,000 followers on her Facebook account.

She further explained in the comments that the fish are typically delivered to the back of their lorry at night, ready for transportation to their stall in the morning.

“To clear up some confusion, this lorry has been coming in the middle of the night to unload for a long time.

“We need to sell the fish in the morning, so we can’t wait around for the lorry to come. It’s always just unloaded and left, and this has been the routine for decades,” she wrote.

“We live in a small kampung with narrow roads, and outsiders usually don’t come in, so everything’s been peaceful all these years,” she stated.