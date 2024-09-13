IN a world where kindness often feels rare, a petrol station worker in Seremban has brought a touch of generosity into the spotlight.

A food delivery rider, known on TikTok as @nafiezainol, recently shared a touching story about a worker named Pavithran who is making a difference with a simple, yet profound gesture.

According to the TikTok video, Nafie was assigned to deliver an order placed by Pavithran, who works at a local petrol station.

Nafie revealed that Pavithran has a unique habit: he always orders an additional identical meal alongside his own, specifically to share with the delivery rider.

In the video, Nafie jokingly says, “This is the most stubborn customer I have ever seen. He always orders two foods; one for the rider and one for himself.

In response, Pavithran said: “I always order extra food to give to any delivery rider assigned to deliver my order.”

“First he lied to say that he ordered due to some discounts, but actually it was for me.

“He does this every time. This is the second time he bought food for me,” he added.

Nafie was visibly moved by this act of kindness, which he described as a bright spot in his long day.

“This brother is amazing. He bought me food and drink.

“It’s not about being rich or poor. This is about humanity. I guessed he was going to give me the food when I saw two orders under his name. Good people still exist,” he said.

The video has resonated widely, amassing over 31,700 views and 5,000 likes, with many netizens sharing heartwarming messages in the comments.

One user called aimansaiful commented: “He is really kind. He’s from my neighbourhood, and very soft-spoken.

“One in a thousand customers is like this... it’s hard to find. Even when you do, they’re often reluctant to smile,” Kok Mung wrote.