A Facebook post recently shared a heartwarming experience about a differently abled staff of a coffee outlet in Vietnam.

Tracy Truong’s touching post on the Hospitality Problems Facebook page read: “This young man came to work as a waiter to earn money for his mother’s medical treatment.”

“Initially, he was afraid to serve coffee because he was self-conscious about his appearance, but I called him over and told him it was okay.

“He did a commendable job.”

She said: “No one can choose how we come into this life, but we can always strive to change our destiny.”

CAPA Coffee, the establishment where this young man works, is notable for being Vietnam’s first coffee shop inspired by the ‘Small Coffee Beans, Big Dreams’ initiative.

This project focuses on creating supportive work environments for people with disabilities (PWD). The café also allocates a portion of its profits to improve the quality of life for the differently-abled.

Netizens were moved with many flooding the comment section with heartwarming messages to the customer, company and staff. The post garnered 173k likes and 1.2k comments.

One netizen commented, “Great job to this company and to this man who took the courage to work and provide for his family. God bless you.”

“Its costs nothing to be nice. Thank you for uplifting this young man’s spirit. People strive to survive in their daily lives. A lot of factors may contribute to how they will carry on to fight for their dreams. A little empathy and encouragement would be of great help to them,” another said.

“So heartwarming! I hope all businesses will follow suit. It’s important for everyone to show respect and love toward each other,” a third person commented.