NETIZENS are expressing outrage over a viral video showing a Toyota Hilux pickup truck deliberately blocking the path of an ambulance.

Uploaded on TikTok by user @sjammuar, the video captured the truck driver obstructing the ambulance despite a clear highway and the sounding of emergency sirens.

The ambulance which was en route to PPUM (Universiti Malaya Medical Centre) from Muar with a semi-critical patient, refrained from using the siren to avoid stressing the patient.

In the video, the ambulance driver claimed to have witnessed three individuals in the Hilux laughing at the situation, prompting frustration and condemnation from viewers.

The video has garnered over 160,000 views, with netizens criticizing the Hilux driver’s selfish actions.