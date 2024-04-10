A Member of Parliament (MP) was recently subject to online ridicule after officiating the installation of a drain cover in a primary school.

Pulai MP Suhaizan Kayat had attended a primary school’s drain cover officiation ceremony on Tuesday (October 1).

“I have handed over the contributions to maintain the students’ safety to ensure a safer and more conducive school environment for their learning,” he said in his Facebook post.

Among those who criticised the ceremony, included Bersatu youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal took to his X account, calling it “hilarious and embarrassing”.

Later, Suhaizan cleared the air regarding the matter, labelling the ridicule as “inappropriate” and claimed that the public did not understand the “actual context”, as quoted from a report by Harian Metro.

According to Suhaizan, he was invited by the school in his constituency to oversee the Projek Mesra Rakyat (PMR) aid channeled through the allocation from the Pulai MP’s office.

“The inauguration (of the drain cover) was a request from the school, which wanted to express their gratitude for the assistance provided through the PMR project and as a sign of their appreciation for the help received.

“I attended to fulfill the school’s request, and moreover, as a guest, it would not be appropriate to disappoint the school that had put in so much effort to organise the program,“ he was quoted as saying.

Drain covers for all four blocks of the school were provided through the PMR allocation from the MP’s office.

He added the primary school turned to him for assistance following several incidents of students falling into the drain thus endangering their safety.

