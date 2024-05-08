MALAYSIA is no doubt one of the best places to take your pre-wedding photos. After all, with its diverse landscapes and historic buildings, one is simply spoilt for choice.

However, it is also important to consider the safety of the location and not to inconvenience the people or work in the area.

A Malaysian couple was recently criticised by netizens after a video of them walking slowly despite getting alerted by an oncoming train in Kelantan went viral.

In a TikTok video posted by user yahobravo on Aug 4, the couple, who were dressed in what appears to be a wedding outfit could be seen walking alongside the railway tracks.

Behind them was an oncoming train who sounded the horn to alert the couple of its arrival.

Despite that, the man and woman continue to slowly make their way down, with no sense of urgency.

Meanwhile, a man who appears to be their photographer kept telling the couple to make haste but the woman continues to slowly and carefully make her way to the side of the railway.

READ MORE: Driver gets his trash tossed back by foreigner after getting caught littering along Cameron Highlands road

Thankfully, the train stopped midway, as the woman needed assistance from her husband to get onto the other side of the platform.

According to the user, the video was taken at the Guillemard Railway Bridge in Kelantan.

The TikTok video has since garnered over 600K views and more than 3,000 comments from netizens who criticised the couple’s lax behaviour despite there being an oncoming train.

“You can walk so chill huh? If it was me, I would have kicked off my shoes and started running,” commented TikTok user Syaila.

“Is it so necessary to go all the way to the middle of the track? Isn’t it enough just at the front? Please think about your life,” commented another.

Some netizens also urged the police to take action towards the couple.

ALSO READ: Irresponsible drivers block two-way street in Bukit Jalil with their parking, causes traffic jam