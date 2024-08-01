A restaurant’s kindness has made waves on social media recently with their charitable initiative offering free food to those who need it.

Bryan King came across the eatery in Malacca and decided to try out their promotion and see if it was some kind of “gimmick”.

In a photo Bryan attached to his post on Facebook group 马六甲人 said that a plate of nasi lemak will be given for free to those who are experiencing “difficulties or have no income”.

To his delight, it turned out to be a sincere offer from the restaurant after Bryan asked for the “discount package” and was given the plate of nasi lemak with a drink.

Not only that, the owner generously gave him two chicken skewers to go with his meal.

“If you need more food, just let me know. I can give you more,” the restaurant owner offered.

The owner’s gesture touched Bryan immensely, in which he said that he has never met such a “warm and loving boss”.

After he was done with his meal, Bryan left a RM20 note and left the eatery but the owner went after him and tried to return the money.

“I cannot take this money. A bowl of rice is not worth much, but if it can help people who are at their lowest, then this bowl of rice is priceless,” the boss explained to Bryan.

Despite Bryan’s insistence to keep the money, the owner declined and gave it back to him, moving him to tears.

“I moved to Malacca to work alone. I thought this society was cold-blooded and ruthless. After entering this place, I now feel that people still have love and warmth for others,” he concluded his post.

While netizens applauded this restaurant’s initiative to help others in need, they also hoped that others will not abuse it for their own personal gain.