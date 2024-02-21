RM500k in savings, 21-year-old student buys new home

THESE days, it’s not uncommon to witness children surpassing us at significant life events.

Recently, a 21-year-old student from Malaysia came clean and said that he had saved up RM500,000 and had even purchased a property. That is a remarkable accomplishment for someone his age, and he talked extensively on how he was able to maintain financial stability according to Dcard, a confessions forum.

It takes a lot of discipline and effort—including rejection—to become financially stable.

The student disclosed that, in comparison to his friends, who are always out and about having fun, he is not as trendy.

“On IG stories, I see a lot of them wasting their parents money by going to concerts, buying the newest iPhones, and going to BBQs frequently,“ he continued.

He additionally confessed that he was still using his six-year-old phone for making most of his meals and buying mixed rice. Rejection has a significant role in his financial success.

“I said no to BBQ and trips with my friends. It wasn’t easy for me. But I didn’t want to spend my hard-earned money that I got as a teenager.” He continued.

Furthermore, he prioritises savings and well-being as well. The student claimed that he doesn’t spend more than RM600 per month on food, housing, and transportation.

“I also pay for my schooling and the mortgage on my property. That is it.”

He continued by saying that he couldn’t understand why his pals seemed content and fair in how they were spending their parents’ money.

When he found out that his peers had spent the money they had earned from their part-time jobs right away, he was truly perplexed.

