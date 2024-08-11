COMEDIAN Ronny Chieng wittily suggested Malaysia as a potential getaway for Americans unsettled by Donald Trump’s presidential victory in 2024.

Appearing on The Daily Show, the Malaysian-born comedian offered this tongue-in-cheek advice as host Desi Lydic asked correspondents to share words of comfort for Americans grappling with the election results.

With a straight face, he leaned into the camera and said, “America, if you’re feeling upset or hurt or depressed about the turn toward fascism that your beloved homeland is taking, then all you have to do is this.”

Raising his Malaysian passport, he continued, “Just look into your heart, take out your foreign passport, and you go back to Malaysia where you came from until Trump leaves office.”

The quip quickly resonated online, especially with Malaysians familiar with emigration as a response to political discontent.

His joke playfully reframed Malaysia as a refuge for Americans weary of political turmoil, flipping the emigration narrative with a humorous twist.

Known for his sharp cultural commentary, Chieng has become a regular on The Daily Show and gained popularity through roles in Crazy Rich Asians and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Originally from Johor Bahru, Chieng now resides in the US, where he continues to engage audiences with his unique blend of humour and social insight.

